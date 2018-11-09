Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Cannae (CNNE) to Overweight

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

CNNE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.25 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,952,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 1.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cannae by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 275,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 74.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,538,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 657,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

