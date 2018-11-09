Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 25,893 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,713,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,021,000 after buying an additional 326,115 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 1,325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,391,000 after buying an additional 158,564 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

Shares of OMN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.24.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). OMNOVA Solutions had a positive return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/pitcairn-co-purchases-shares-of-25893-omnova-solutions-inc-omn.html.

OMNOVA Solutions Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.