PIVX (PIVX) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. PIVX has a market cap of $73.29 million and approximately $368,813.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00020168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Coinroom. In the last week, PIVX has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028868 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Crex24, Bittrex, Graviex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Livecoin, Coinbe, Binance, Upbit, Bisq and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.