Pluralsight (PS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PS. First Analysis reissued a positive rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Pluralsight to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pluralsight from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 620,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,476. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,606,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,849,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,009,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,166,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,519,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

