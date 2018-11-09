Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 84,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,865. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

