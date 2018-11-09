PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of PNM Resources worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 71.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 631.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,201 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.64%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

