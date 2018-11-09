POLY AI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (AI)

POLY AI (CURRENCY:AI) traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, POLY AI has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One POLY AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. POLY AI has a market capitalization of $292.00 and $10.00 worth of POLY AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00250079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.73 or 0.10305404 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

POLY AI Token Profile

POLY AI’s total supply is 29,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,281,981 tokens. POLY AI’s official Twitter account is @poly_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. POLY AI’s official website is polynetwork.org.

Buying and Selling POLY AI

POLY AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLY AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POLY AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POLY AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

