PolyOne Co. (POL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

POL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wellington Shields cut shares of PolyOne from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE POL opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.74. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.93 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 5.33%. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

In other PolyOne news, CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $872,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyOne by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

