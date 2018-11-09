Populous Market Cap Reaches $179.82 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $179.82 million and $474,229.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $3.38 or 0.00052404 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Bithumb and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00148786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00252822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.55 or 0.10297716 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, Bithumb, DragonEX, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

