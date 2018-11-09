Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

