Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,867,000 after buying an additional 2,961,408 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $113,258,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $112,171,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,928,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,712,000 after buying an additional 1,184,004 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.48.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $233,718.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $161,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,519.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,477 shares of company stock worth $6,125,522. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/procter-gamble-co-pg-shares-sold-by-lee-danner-bass-inc.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.