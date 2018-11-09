Profire Energy (PFIE) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Wednesday, after Market close, PFIE announced 3Q18 results with revenue of $11.5M, above our estimate of $10.7M, and EPS of $0.03, a penny above our estimate of $0.02.””

Several other research firms have also commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $2.56 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 543,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 744,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 144,315 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

