Profire Energy (PFIE) Posts Earnings Results

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,663. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Profire Energy stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 238.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Profire Energy worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Profire Energy in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

