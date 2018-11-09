Prophecy Development (PCY) Trading Up 12.5%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) shares were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 1,089,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 227,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.
In related news, Director John Lee bought 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,150.00. Also, Director Daniel Colin Fidock sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00. Insiders purchased 691,600 shares of company stock worth $131,727 over the last three months.
Prophecy Development Company Profile (TSE:PCY)
Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects in the United States, Canada, Mongolia, and Bolivia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property, and the Khavtgai Uul and Chandgana Tal coal deposits in Mongolia; and the Pulacayo Paca silver-lead-zinc property in Bolivia.
