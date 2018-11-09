ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRQR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,385. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $817.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/proqr-therapeutics-prqr-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-10-eps.html.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.