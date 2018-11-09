ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
PRQR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,385. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $817.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.
