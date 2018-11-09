ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (SRTY) Trading 5.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) traded up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $27.72. 904,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 689,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

