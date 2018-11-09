Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVCB opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.48. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

