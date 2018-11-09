Proton Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $793,700.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, BCEX, DDEX and LBank. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $793,700.00 and approximately $111,423.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00148945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00249024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.58 or 0.10243048 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,980,808,576 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LBank, CoinTiger, BitForex, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

