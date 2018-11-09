ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 7,615 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $21.82 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.1401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

