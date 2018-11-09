ProVise Management Group LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Baidu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.86.

Baidu stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

