ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PSX opened at $98.67 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.79.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
