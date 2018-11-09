Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Hub Group in a report released on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hub Group to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 657,607 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,913.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 556,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,866,000 after purchasing an additional 264,099 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 207,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

