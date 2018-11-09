Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp (NVRO) Cut by Leerink Swann

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

NVRO stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Nevro has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of -0.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Nevro by 23.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 69.7% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nevro by 38.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 38.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.