Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Decreased by Analyst

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Fyhr now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $12.61 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 197,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

