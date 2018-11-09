Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Mckim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $283,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 57.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $172,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 3,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $217,767.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,983. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.