Q2 (QTWO) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price target on Q2 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.70. 18,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,743. Q2 has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Carl James Schaper sold 17,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,175,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $364,209.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,472,477 shares of company stock worth $86,758,418. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Q2 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Q2 by 288.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 87,161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 61.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 382,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

