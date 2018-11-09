Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $209.91 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9,105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 650,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,825,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 36,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.