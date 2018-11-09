Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Finning International Inc. (FTT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s FY2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Finning International from C$37.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$27.21 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$26.23 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.