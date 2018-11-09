Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Issued By B. Riley

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Park-Ohio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $486.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,706,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 646,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

