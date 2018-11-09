Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. ValuEngine upgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% in the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $209,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

