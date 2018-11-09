Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $276,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $1,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

