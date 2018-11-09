Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Clarus Corp (CLAR) Raised by DA Davidson

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarus in a report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kawamoto now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clarus’ FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

CLAR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $333.43 million, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Clarus had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clarus by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

