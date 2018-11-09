Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Increased by Analyst

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $559.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.98.

NYSE GNRC opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Generac has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $2,575,807.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $493,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,125.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,150 shares of company stock worth $6,313,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 614,112 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Generac by 516.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after buying an additional 1,871,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,653,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 32.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after buying an additional 463,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,857,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

