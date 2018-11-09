Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.25 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 3.70.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $66,952.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

