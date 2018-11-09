Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Reduced by Analyst

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPOR. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Gulfport Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,068,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,997,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 323,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.