QEP Resources (QEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 12,559,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QEP. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QEP Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

