Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 146,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,225,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $867.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.37. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.