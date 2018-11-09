Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) Director John Scull Sells 65,922 Shares

Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) Director John Scull sold 65,922 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,170,774.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Scull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 9th, John Scull sold 195,820 shares of Quantenna Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,184.40.

QTNA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 398,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,930. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $663.01 million, a P/E ratio of -844.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,390,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3,527.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

