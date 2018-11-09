Qubitica Price Up 7.9% This Week (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 9th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $1,536.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica token can currently be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00060955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00034813 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001380 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qubitica Token Profile

QBIT is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,482,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

