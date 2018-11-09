Quotient Technology (QUOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quotient Technology updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

QUOT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 34,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.17. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,118,672 shares in the company, valued at $40,761,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,127,500. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $150,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth $185,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth $193,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 119.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/quotient-technology-quot-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps.html.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.