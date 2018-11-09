Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Given a $21.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RARX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,270. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $446.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 385,587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 817.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.