RadNet (RDNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RDNT traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,586. RadNet has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $702.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,660. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after buying an additional 413,312 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 36.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 307,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

