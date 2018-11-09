Rapid7 (RPD) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) received a $35.00 price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $34.14. 15,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.02. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 182,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $6,931,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,732 shares of company stock worth $8,852,242. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

