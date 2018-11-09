Raymond James Downgrades Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Market Perform

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. National Securities lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 65.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 630.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

