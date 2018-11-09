Raymond James Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (BBD.B) Target Price to C$5.25

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.70 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, September 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.68 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.51.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$4.16.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

