Raytheon (RTN) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 30.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,919,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 32.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 51,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 9.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.08.

Shares of RTN opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

