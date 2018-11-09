Ready Capital (RC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 220,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

