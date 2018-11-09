Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $68.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/17/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2018 – Starbucks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/3/2018 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2018 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Although the company reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2018, investors’ sentiments were hurt by its dismal China-Asia-Pacific comps. Moreover, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a major concern for the company. Starbucks has been also experiencing tepid comps growth in the United States. Following third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, the company said that it expects comps growth to be marginally below the earlier guided range of 3-5%. However, Starbucks’s operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings remain strong. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay, delivery services and third-party loyalty partnerships can stimulate robust sales trends in the Americas.”

9/18/2018 – Starbucks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2018 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SBUX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,627,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936,008. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 669.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

