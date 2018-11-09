Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terex (TEX)

Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2018 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Terex was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/1/2018 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/12/2018 – Terex is now covered by analysts at Longbow Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broad-based improvements in Terex’s global markets, operational improvements as well as benefits from its disciplined capital allocation strategy led to the overall upbeat performance. The company raised 2018 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.80-$3.00, reflecting year-over-year growth of 111% at the midpoint. This upbeat outlook can be attributed to strong first-half results, capital-market actions and operational improvements over the balance of 2018. Notably, Terex will gain from focus on the Execute to Win strategy, backlog strength and product development. Over the past year, Terex has underperformed the industry. However, supply-chain challenges in mobile crane operations and higher input costs will affect its results in the near term.”

10/2/2018 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 928,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Terex news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 973 shares of company stock valued at $37,603 and sold 38,866 shares valued at $1,514,531. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 39.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

