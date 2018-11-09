Recro Pharma (REPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.35. 5,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,451. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 378.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

